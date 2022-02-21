,

-reiterates loyalty to Buhari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd), has dissociated himself from a subtle campaign to drag him into the forthcoming race for the Presidency in 2023.

A statement signed by Brig.Gen.Sani Kukasheka Usman ( rtd), explained that the former Army boss remained loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and was grateful for the opportunity to serve as Ambassador.

According to the statement,” the attention of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, has been drawn to calls and dissemination of campaign posters calling on him to join partisan politics and contest for Presidential candidature of one of the political parties by some persons.”

“However, it is essential to state that the Ambassador has never indicated interest, discussed with, or directed anyone on such matter.”

‘Therefore, such calls and posters should be discountenance as they did not emanate from him, nor is he interested in them. It is entirely the handiwork of some people for reasons best known to them.”

“His Excellency wishes to reiterate his contentment and commitment to national service in his present capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic.”

“He remains loyal and eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve.”)

“He, however, wishes to thank all well-meaning persons, friends and well-wishers who showed concern over this development “