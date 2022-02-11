By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will rely on President Muhammadu Buhari, its governors and other party leaders to decide on who emerges as the presidential flag-bearer of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to him, contending interests in the forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the APC from establishing a consensus that would consolidate party unity and national progress.

Speaking while welcoming members of the Progressive Consolidation Group PCG to his office in Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Zulum emphasized that Borno state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly, and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure actualization of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s de facto leader.

Members of the pro-Osinbajo PCG met Governor Zulum, the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, and members of the state cabinet at the Borno state Government House Council Chambers on Friday afternoon with a strong message on the need for a united front towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo President in 2023.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Zulum: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.

“Borno state under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels, to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum added.

Gov. Zulum emphasized his humble beginnings as a village boy, adding that his major priority is seeing how the people of Borno state will do well within a flourishing economic climate that is achievable in Nigeria.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi stressed the need for Governor Zulum, other state governors, and party leaders at the ward, state and federal levels to forge a consensus towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo Nigeria’s next president.

“The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” said the PCG chieftain.

He urged party leaders to reach a solid consensus on ensuring that Prof. Osinbajo become Nigeria’s next President in 2023, adding that self-discipline, moral qualities and competency demonstrated during President Buhari’s absence has made Osinbajo the best candidate for APC’s presidential ticket.

Some of those on the PCG entourage to Borno state included its Deputy Chairman (North), Mr. Musa Liman Kwande its Deputy Chairman (South), Dr. Ebenezer Faji and former Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana who was a former commissioner in Borno State.

Others were the PCG Women Leader, Hajia Rabi Dauda, Barrister Emmanuel Pippa (Publicity Secretary), and Mr. Jeff O. Ozomegwa, the Deputy Secretary-General.