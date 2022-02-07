By Dapo Akinrefon

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an investment and development expert, Mr Boye Oyewumi, has declared his intention to represent the Ondo South Senatorial District in the upper echelon of the National Assembly.

Oyewumi, a former Special Adviser on Investment and Development to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is the current Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA.

He hails from the ancient town of Oke-Igbo in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo-State.

Speaking over the weekend at a consultative meeting with the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in his council area, Oyewumi said if given the APC ticket and triumphs at the general elections, he will make his people proud.

He said: “My dear fathers, mothers and leaders, I am here today to seek your blessing and a go-ahead to join the democratic challenge for the representative of our Senatorial seat in National Assembly in 2023.

“My number one priority, if granted the insignia of power, is to use the instrumentalities of legislation to revolutionise the investment drives of the Nigerian Government and to lobby for the agenda of Ondo-State Government on Job Creations through industrialisation which God has enabled me to start via ONDIPA.

“Let me say very expressly that I am intellectually, mentally, emotionally and physically prepared for this struggle for the restructuring of our nationhood, and I want you to boost my morale with your endorsement as I matched on.”.

Responding, the Chairman of APC in Okeigbo Zone, Mr Samson Ojetayo, said the party is proud to have a brilliant mind embedded with international exposure and candour like Oyewumi as a member.

Ojetayo described Mr Oyewumi as a man who deliberately loves to help others and who is always grateful for every favour no matter how little, expressing confidence that he will impact the lives of his senatorial constituents even beyond his promises if allowed to serve as a Senator.

He urged leaders of the party and people across the Senatorial District to work for Oyewumi so that he can in turn work for the advancement of the district and its people.

Other party leaders, who were present at the meeting include; the Vice-chairman, Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, Mr. Adeboye, Secretary to the Local Government, Mr. Bisi Fasogbon, Women Leader of the APC in the Local Government, Mrs Dupe Famule, amongst others.