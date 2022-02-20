CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

By Emmanuel Aziken

Concerned Agbor Citizens, CAC, a non-political social group of some of the leading personalities from Agbor, Delta State, has backed the call on Mr. Godwin Emefiele to enter the 2023 presidential contest, saying his sterling qualities and the desire for a technocrat in his mood made the call imperative.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Echi Obue JP, observed that it could not shy away from identifying with the diverse calls across the polity on Emefiele to make himself available in the collective interest of the nation.

Noting that the national chorus on Emefiele has turned into a sweet melody for the Agbor people, the CAC said:”This no doubt connects to us, his Agbor brethren, with sweet melody. Mr. Godwin Emefiele has carved out a niche for himself as an administrator with a midas touch. He was able to raise the bar while he was the chief executive of Zenith Bank from where he was appointed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Though the job was given to him by PDP-led federal government, President Mohammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress, APC, did not only retain him but gave him a deserving but rare second tenure.”Noting the governor’s role in steering the country out of two enforced recessions and his inspiring role in boosting the development capacities of the apex bank, the CAC said:

“Governance has gone beyond politicking; it’s now business. It entails management of human resources, decision on distribution of earnings to diverse sectors in the face of lean earnings as well as mobilisation of organised private sectors to buy into government projects and policies.

“There is no better time to call on a technocrat to be our torchbearer than now when the bulk of our earnings are used to service loans and other sundry obligations. At a time like this, we need somebody that can provide confidence to investors both local and foreign.

“We need a young man with immense knowledge of global economics not a rookie that will learn on the job. The rest of the world will not wait for us to catch up. It’s in our interest to deploy a man that has the capacity to geometrically increase our pace of growth. Here comes Mr. Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele. Let’s do it together,” CAC said in noting the appreciation of the Agbor people on the call on Emefiele to enter the presidential race.

