.

—– Ajube rallies support as two APC aspirants step down

Dayo Johnson Akure

The five wards in Arogbo Ijaw in Ese -Odo council area of Ondo State have unanimously adopted, the information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo as the aspirant for the primary of the ruling party, APC in the House of Representatives contest for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

This is coming ahead of the forthcoming primary election of political parties for the 2023 election.

The adoption was announced at a meeting held at the behest of the Beleukoriwei of the Kingdom, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube in his desire to see an Arogbo Ijaw man at the House of Representatives come 2023.

Ajube interfaced with the leadership of the APC in the five political wards of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom where he made case for the candidacy of the Commissioner for information and Orientation in the state after appealing to other contestants to step and back him.

Also Read:

.APC candidate, Alade, wins Ondo Reps bye-election

The two aspirants who stepped down for Ojogo are Mrs Sarah Esaikumoh and one-time chairman of Ese-Odo local government, Barrister Timiwei Sobijoh.

At the meeting were; the Five councillors from Arogbo, Five ward chairmen, Five leaders per ward and two aspirants who stepped down for Ojogo.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the ten wards in the whole of Ese-Odo had earlier adopted Ojogo as the sole candidate of the local government for the

Ojogo, with the latest meeting where the other two aspirants from Arogbo stepped down for his aspiration, has become the only APC aspirant from the five wards of Arogbo.

Ajube, while addressing the people, said, “it is the turn of Arogbo man to be at the Green Chamber in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness”.

“Apoi had been at the Green Chamber through the late Zebulon Obolo, 2003 to 2007 and Agboola Ajayi, 2007 to 2011.

The incumbent, Kolade Akinjo is from Ilaje and has spent two terms, preparing for a third term. The current deputy governor is from Ilaje. Arogbo-Ijaw has not done it before.

”So, after this meeting where we have reached an icicle agreement, I will call the leadership of the PDP to do the same thing so that the seat can come to us in our Kingdom”, he noted.

Other aspirants from Ilaje also eyeing the seat include Idowu Mafimisebi and Gbenga Edema.

However, findings indicated that for the first time, foremost Ilaje leaders have brokered an agreement to concede the Reps ticket to Ese- Odo, Arogbo Ijaw precisely