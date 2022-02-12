…Says he has capacity to secure & develop Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern based mobilisation group under the aegis of Coalition of Arewa Forum For Good Governance (AFGG), has called on Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, popularly known as ‘Gburugburu’ to contest for the Presidency in 2023.

AFGG said it will mobilse large number of women and youth across the 19 Northern states and beyond to vote Governor Egwuanyi.

” He is the only candidate from the eastern region that has the requisite capacity and experience to establish a structure that will provide adequate security to protect lives of all Nigerians ,douse tension of secession created by imbalance of power and work to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of bad governance , retrogressive economy and under development,” the group said.

“Nigeria can’t afford to make another mistake in choosing the right leaders ,thus the decision to beam our searchlight on leaders with proven track record of performance , especially in the area of security , infrastructural development and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.”

Garba Yunusa ,the Coordinator of the Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance who signed the statement, said ” In the interest of fairness , equity and justice ,Igbo deserve to be given the opportunity to take a shot at the Presidency in 2023.”

” Though we are Northerners , we have resolved to support and back the Southern Governors on their quest for power shift to the south ,but with a concern that it must be the eastern region.”

“”This is why we are mobilizing our people to vote only candidates from Southeast for peace to reign , especially amidst tension of secession by various groups in the southeast of Nigeria.”

“And for us , the best leader from the Southeast region is the Incumbent Governor of Enugu State because, he has strictly adhered to the provisions of the constitution by providing security to protect lives of citizens and non indigenes residing in the state over the last seven years .”

“We did not only hear from our northern brothers in Enugu,but also was adequately informed about the supportive role of Governor Ugwuanyi in ensuring internal security in Enugu State and beyond.The support we gathered has ensured that “Enugu has remained the most peaceful state in the South-east geo-political zone” .

“We have equally seen numerous legacy infrastructural projects put in place by the performing Governor , especially in the area of quality roads within Enugu and in the rural areas .”

“Between 2015 and now, Governor Ugwuanyi has done so much in the area of Jobs) creation ,educational , health ,roads infrastructural developments.His good works, humility, penchant for peace and uncommon leadership qualities are impressive and worthy of emulation,” the group said.