Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has warned Nigerians against any form of electoral malpractice in the forthcoming general elections.

He gave the warning while delivering the homily at St. Louis-Marie de Montfort’s Pastoral Area in Kubwa, Abuja on Sunday.

Kaigama urged Nigerian youths not to allow politicians to use them to foment trouble during the 2023 general elections.

He also urged those in power to seek the values of forgiveness and dialogue for the country to overcome the brewing political tensions and the spate of unprovoked attacks on innocent communities.

The Metropolitan Archbishop said, “Dear young people, this is the time when leaders pursuing their selfish political interests use young people negatively. Don’t allow yourselves to be used even in the midst of social lack.

“Participate actively and honestly in politics and perform your civic responsibility with great courage and conviction in the spirit of patriotism, with the hope that the conscience of political leaders will be touched and they will be able to sacrifice their comfort, and temper their greed with mercy, to provide for you and your future.

“Keep the light of faith aglow and don’t relent in praying and working for peace and progress. Jesus calls you to reject any recourse to violence, because violence dehumanizes us, especially when we hunt, maim, capture and kill fellow human beings.

“Today, we must regain the values of forgiveness and dialogue which seem to have lost popular appeal. Remember that to forgive is not an act of weakness but strength. We need this virtue to overcome in our country the brewing political tensions and unprovoked attacks.

“The call to love our enemies is not a call to passivity in the face of wrongs and evils, but it is the most eloquent moral response that can be given.

“Two wrongs never make one right. Reprisal attacks or revenge may hurt one even more than it will hurt one’s offender.”