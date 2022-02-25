…Consults Sambo, Makarfi, Yero other PDP stakeholders in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 elections, a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki who aspired to be the Nigerian President was in Kaduna where he joined other PDP chieftains and berated the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) for allegedly, pushing the country backwards.

The APC, they said, was not a political party but a combination of strange bed fellows. Bukola Saraki who was represented on the consultation tour by Chairman, Contact and mobilisation committee of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki for 2023 Presidency, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, said only a Saraki Presidency could bring Nigeria back to its peaceful days.

The 16-Member Saraki Contact and Mobilisation committee included Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher(Chairman) Dr. Musa Ahmadu(Secretary), Alhaji Shaba Lafiagi, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Chief Osaro Onaiwo, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi Rico, Chief Daniel Okafor, and Hon. Amena Hembadoon.

Others were Abigail Molme, Hon. Yunana Iliya, Hon.Binta Bello, Hon. Shehu Gusau, Hon. Amos Mogaji Gideon, Hon. Lhai Aliyu Maigari, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar and Hon Moses Aliyu.

They consulted with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero,Senator Ahmed Makarfi and other stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The team also met with executive members of the Kaduna State chapter of PDP. At the State PDP Secretariat in Kaduna,Professor Iyorwuese Hagher said 2023 would be for the PDP as Nigerians were tired of the APC.

“Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, if Saraki is voted into power, he would ensure a healthy nation,” he said.

“The presidency under Saraki would be a double blessing for the country for the fact that he is a medical doctor, young and energetic who is ready to listen to the yearnings of the citizens.”

“We have met with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former Governor Ahmed Makarfi, former Governor Ramalan Yero, former PDP and serving Senators. They gave us permission to come and address the larger house in Kaduna. We are in PDP because APC is not a party to join.”

“Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, strange bed fellows that came together to bring hardship on Nigerians through civilian dictatorship.”

“PDP is well organised. It will defeat APC. Saraki will be accepted by the north and south. He is well educated. Now that Nigeria is sick, it needs Abubakar Bukola Saraki because he is a medical doctor. Nigeria needs energetic president who will cry when citizens are crying, the president that will laugh when citizens are laughing. Not the president that will be laughing when citizens are crying. When he becomes president he will unite the citizens.”

“We have insecurity in the country today because the leaders are incapable. We need a president that will ensure security of the people”. Hagher said.

Dan Okafor, another team member, said the “North should take power back. Saraki is the right candidate of PDP. He will win 28 States out of 36 States in the country. Nigeria needs youthful president, and that youthful president is Saraki come 2023.”

“PDP will come back in 2023. There is hardship in the country. There is insecurity in the country. APC promised to provide massive employment, but where are the jobs today. PDP must unite to chase out APC in 2023. We must look for the person that will win the presidency for us. He is Bukola Saraki. The only candidate that is in love with our party PDP is Bukola Saraki”.

The Kaduna Sate Chairman of PDP, Mr. Hassan Hyat, said PDP would massive support in the North.

He said Nigerians should support Bukola Saraki who ” is a humble, gentle and responsible leader that every leadership should long for.”

He said members of the committee of the Bukola Saraki for 2023 presidency were men of timber and caliber on contact and consultation tour, Hyat said he could foresee the enormous energy they will display to sell Saraki candidacy if the real campaign commences..

Hyat condemned the impeachment of the Deputy governor of Zamfara State, a PDP member as well as the state of insecurity in the country.

“We condemn in totality the show of shame in Zamfara State over the impeachment of the PDP deputy governor.”

“We condemn in totality the approval of a card carrying member of APC by NASS as INEC Commissioner.”

“We want President Buhari to resolve with ASUU so that our children can go back to schools.”

“Insecurity must be brought to an end so that our farmers can go back to the farms. We want to sleep with two eyes closed.”

“There is hunger in the land. Continuous borrowing of money by APC government has not changed our conditions for the better. This borrowing should stop.”