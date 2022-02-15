By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA THE National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has grounded the socio-economic activities of the country through bad governance, declaring that the country is now condemned to life support.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Solomon Agwanana stated this in Yenagoa during the formal welcome of over 5,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who defected in the presence of the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, and other state governors.

READ ALSO:BREAKING: Ethiopian Ulfata Deresa wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Aguanana, who said the PDP governors are the ones preventing the break up of the nation described them as “fearless and a block of opposition leaders that give solutions to the country, and by the grace of God we will save Nigeria”

The Special Adviser to Governor Diri on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, while presenting the chieftains of the APC that defected to the PDP, said over 5,000 opposition members dumped their party to join the PDP due to the performance of Governor Douye Diri in the state.

Among those that defected from APC are Rear Admiral Thomas Jonah Lokoson (rtd), former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Bright Erewari, a former Special Adviser on Security, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh.

He also announced that over 52 political parties have also declared their support for Gov. Douye Diri and the PDP in the state.

Receiving the decampees, the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, welcomed the APC members and assured them of equal treatment within the party, insisting that they will not be treated differently from old members.