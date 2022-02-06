As the race for the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday, took his consultations to the South-West region of the country.

Anyim kicked off his consultations with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, Gani Adams, before visiting Chief Olabode George, former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

The visit to the three leaders marks the commencement of his wider consultations with South-West leaders.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, who was described as a leader with the requisite character and competence to lead the country, told hosts that he had come to consult with them on his aspiration to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Anyim who said he has the experience, competence and understanding of the country, what the challenges are and what it would take to fix Nigeria, said the problem the country is facing was due to failure of leadership.

He said: “We can rebuild and refocus this nation and advance the cause of democracy. The country must move forward as a united entity but on the three building blocks of equity, fairness and justice.

“I have come not for partnership, but for you to show me the way, to carry me on your back across the bridge”.

Responding, George said urged his visitor to always preach peace on his campaign tours.

He said: “You are a highly responsible person. You were the Senate President, the country’s number three citizen and a Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So you have gathered the requisite experience, capacity, character and knowledge and the right values to lead this country. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good leader.

“As you go around the country canvassing for support, preach peace. We all want peace. Nobody wants trouble. Our party, the PDP stands on the tripod of justice, equity and fairness. I know the party well, when the time comes, we will meet and sort things out.”

George also lent his support to zoning saying, “our brothers from the South-East must come together and have a direction. There must be no spoilers. By whatever parameter, what is good for the goose, must also be good for the gander.”

