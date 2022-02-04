By Chioma Gabriel

Constant musings against the Igbo not competent enough to provide credible leadership to Nigeria has been described as political antics just to deny the Igbo their turn to be president of Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise TV, Thursday, February 3, Okwesilieze Nwodo, former governor of Enugu state and one time National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, said that such notions are designed simply to perpetuate injustice to the Igbo. Nwodo said that the Igbo have demonstrated more love and sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria than any other tribe.

According to him, in 1999, when two frontline Igbo politicians, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu were poised to emerge presidential candidates of their respective parties, PDP and All Nigeria People Party, ANPP, they were made to concede their ambitions to assuage the injustice allegedly done to South West for the annulment of June 12 presidential elections, perceived to have been won by late MKO Abiola.

He said: “It was such sacrifices made by the Igbo for the unity and peace of Nigeria that produced Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae, all from South West, as presidential candidates of their respective parties. After Obasanjo eight years tenure, in order to assuage the feelings of the North for keeping them out of power for eight years, President Umaru Yar’Adua was brought in to fill the position for the North.

“Goodluck Jonathan was also considered in the same feelings to calm the nerves of the Niger Delta”. Nwodo stated that all these arrangements were made to establish that the nation has a conscience. He therefore wondered why the same conscience takes a flight when it gets to the turn of the Igbo.

Nwodo who stated that Nigeria needs a presidential candidate with integrity, one who will show clear economic road map to Nigeria, a candidate who can communicate, harness the economic diversities and potentials of the country, assured that Anyim Pius Anyim, among other Igbo who have declared interest in the presidency of Nigeria, is eminently qualified to provide such leadership.

He said that Anyim, having served as President of the Senate and Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, has gotten all the exposure and experience to fit into the description he made above and to govern Nigeria with the stated qualities. This is as he maintained that there are other eminently qualified Igbo, mentioning the likes of Okonji Iweala, Peter Obi etc. to rule Nigeria.

