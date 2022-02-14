By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Executive Assistant to Governor of Delta State on Community and Rural Development, Dr Andrew Omagbemi Igban, has formally declared interest to contest the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries for the Warri South West Constituency seat in the State House of Assembly.

Igban, who made the official declaration during a consultative meeting with PDP executives in Warri South West local government area, led by the Chairman, Chief Favour Zokumor, said he has the experience and contacts to provide quality representation to the people at the State Assembly.

He said he had always been deeply involved in activities aimed at promoting peace, good governance and development in the state, stressing that his desire to serve at the State Legislature was to further better the lot of the people for the greater benefit of the society.

The former Delta State PDP Youth Leader explained that the interactive meeting was to interface with the local government and ward executives of the party and officially inform them of his intention to represent the people of Warri South West in the State Assembly.

He described the 68 members Local Government Area and ward exco as “super delegates”, maintaining that their individual and collective support was required to actualize his ambition.

He said: “I will strive for good governance and drive development to Warri South West. Besides the primary responsibility of lawmaking, all that the oversight function of a lawmaker entails, will be vigorously pursued”.

The Chairman, PDP, Warri South West, Favour Zokumor, commended Dr Andrew Igban for coming to interface with statutory delegates in the local government area, ahead of the party primaries, and expressed happiness over the caliber of personalities in the local government area that are showing interest in various electoral contests.

“We are highly honoured by the visit of a great personality to interface with the party on his aspiration. What makes party strong is when great men like Hon Andrew Igban contest.

“The message is that PDP is a family affair and the party will give a neutral platform for every aspirant. I urge all to play by the rules. I have that strong belief that after the primaries, the party will come out stronger. This is just the beginning of several politicking in the year”.

Some supporters of the Andrew Igban State Assembly project, commended his aspiration to represent the people of Warri South West, saying that his antecedents will give him victory.

