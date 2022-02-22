.

Vow to reciprocate gesture

.Congratulate Oyetola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Adeola Solomon, the Senator representing West Senatorial District on Monday, led other G18 leaders from Alimosho Local Government of Lagos to express solidarity with the presidential aspirations of the All Progressives Congess, APC, National Leader Bola Tinubu.

The APC leaders made the declaration at a media conference held at Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, old Alimosho of the state.

According to Olamilekan, the media conference became necessary due to happenings in Osun State and Alimosho Federal Constituency.

According to Adeola, “The events of the last one or two in Osun State are regrettable and unfortunate,that notwithstanding, we are solidly behind the Leader of our party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to become the President of Nigeria, we are nothing without him.

“We want to use this medium to congratulate our brother His Excellency the Governor of Osun State for winning the APC primary convincingly against all his opponents.

“The Political brigandage witnessed on Sunday is unlike Alimosho.It is not in our character to desparage our leaders.”

The event witnessed several members declaring support for Tinubu, singing in solidarity.

According to the leader of the disbanded Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organization, BATCO, Mandate group, Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo, “Alimosho Federal Constituency is nick named Tinubu Country home long before now and it has always returned the largest votes to the APC and nothing can change it.”

He further urged the people to dismiss the riotous attitudes of some disgruntled new comers, “who are trying to reap where they did not sow, they are capitalizing on the events in Osun to claim leadership of the party in Alimosho, we have worked day and night to build the party, wherever Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu goes Alimosho Federal Constituency will go.”

Others at the event were members representing Alimosho Federal Constituency, Olufemi Adebanjo, Member representing Alimosho Constituency II, Kehinde Joseph, Mrs. Usamat Akinbile, all the Six Local Government chairmen in the Alimosho Federal Constituency, Councillors, Former Chairmen, Apex Leaders in the Six Local Governments and others.