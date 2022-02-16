.

By Steve Oko

As the agitation for power shift in Abia State intensifies ahead of the 2023 polls, a group known as the Good Governance Initiative has urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to adopt Chief Kalu Idika Okwara as its consensus governorship candidate.

Deputy Director-General of the group, Iroha Awa who made the call in a media chat in Umuahia, argued that “Idika Okwara is credible and about the most qualified and prepared of all the aspirants jostling for the position”.

“We need someone with a track record that is capable of transforming Abia State. Okwara is not a politician but a seasoned technocrat, and what Abia needs now is a patriotic technocrat like Okwara.

“ So, we are convinced that he can reshape and return Abia to its economic prominence. Adopting him therefore as a consensus candidate will bring Abia to desired socio-economic height”

The group which strongly advocated power shift to Abia North in compliance with the Abia Charter of Equity, further argued that Ohafia where Okwara hails from had never had a shot to the seat of power despite being the people with the largest voting population in Abia North.

According to the group, if Okwara is adopted as a consensus candidate, the 2023 governorship poll will be a walkover for PDP in Abia.

The group which said that Ohafia played a prominent role in the emergence of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2015 and 2019 respectively, cautioned PDP against denying Abia North its governorship ticket as that could be disastrous.

Vanguard News Nigeria