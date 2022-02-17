.

By Steve Oko

Elders and major stakeholders in Abia North senatorial district have commended their Ikwuano/Umuahia counterparts for supporting power shift to the zone come 2023.

Ikwuano/Umuahia stakeholders had after a crucial meeting on Tuesday, declared their total support for power shift to the North in compliance with the Abia Charter of Equity.

This is coming amid rising tension in the polity following moves by some political forces to truncate power rotation arrangement in the state.

Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Charles Ogbonna, who read a communique after the meeting said Ikwuano/Umuahia would solidly support power rotation on the basis of senatorial zones, declaring their strong opposition to any move to truncate power rotation arrangement.

In a swift reaction, Abia North stakeholders in a release signed by the immediate-past Secretary to State Government, Dr Eme Okoro, thanked Ikwuano/Umuahia for standing with the truth.

The release read in part: “We, Abia North stakeholders received with great joy, the news of the meeting held by stakeholders of Ikwuano/Umuahia during which they appraised the political situation in Abia state and adopted resolutions which reaffirmed their positions on the zoning of the 2023 governorship to Abia North as well as zoning of Abia Central senatorial seat to their Umunna in Ngwa land.

“We also appreciate their reaffirmation of the existence of Abia Charter of Equity which zoned the next governorship to Abia North Senatorial zone.

“It is very obvious from the resolution that Ikwuano/Umuahia have thrown their full weight behind Abia North as the due beneficiary of Abia governorship come 2023.

“By reaffirming their longstanding agreement with their brothers and upholding the Abia Charter of equity which zones the 2023 governorship along senatorial lines to Abia North, our compatriots from Ikwuano/Umuahia have shown themselves as true democrats who are fully committed to the principles of justice, equity and fairness as enshrined in the Abia Charter of Equity.

“This resolution about the 2023 governorship comes at a time when the strongest pillar of our brotherhood and unity is shaken by the inordinate ambition of some few people in the State to disrupt the zoning arrangement.

” Our founding fathers left a zoning arrangement along senatorial lines for us to allay fears of marginalisation and domination by or against any zone. The best we can do is to respect the arrangement for the sake of posterity.

“We use this opportunity to thank stakeholders of Ikwuano/Umuahia for reciprocating the support they have always received from Abia North when it mattered most and promise that we would always stand by them in truth, justice and equity whenever they need our support.”

The release said that “anybody or group of persons working hard to jettison the Abia Charter of Equity does not love Abia State”.

Abia North stakeholders solicited the support of other major political blocs in the state particularly Ukwa-Ngwa for power to rotate back to the zone in line with the zoning arrangement.

“We also count on the understanding of all well-meaning people of Abia South and ask them to lend their voice in support of our quest to produce the next governor by 2023, promising to always stand by them when it is their turn as we have always done.

“We reiterate our commitment to a peaceful Abia where love, peace and unity reign.”