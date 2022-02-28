By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A political group under the aegis of Akwa UbokAbasi Campaign Organisation, the electioneering platform of Senator Bassey Akpan has said it trusts in the people’s right to choose their leaders during the 2023 governorship primaries.

Chairman of the group, Archbishop Andrew Uwanta who made the remark in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, commended the National Assembly for demonstrating patriotism which led to the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill into Law by the President last week.

Uwanta who stressed that democracy could not be effectively served when the electoral processes are flawed, restated their firm belief that God will do his will in the election primary to elect the party’s candidates for 2023 general elections.

He assured their teeming supporters that their mass movement was gathering momentum and moving on as it is built on God doing His will in this state.

He said, ” President Muhammadu Buhari, has again underscored his faith in democracy, and he deserves our thanks. In the same vein, the National Assembly has proven that it is committed to the right of the people to choose their leaders, and also places common good above every other consideration. It deserves our gratitude.

“In the context of this patriotic action, which has once again deepened our faith in our democracy, we wish to make it known that our mass movement to change the Akwa Ibom story has gathered new momentum, new faith, and new hope.

“Everything is now on course for us to take our destiny into our hands and take our state to a new height of greatness and relevance, come 2023. We trust completely in the people’s right to choose their leaders.

“When the people will speak eventually in the primary election of our great party and the main election with their cards, then will we come together and celebrate that God had spoken through all of us, for God always has the last say in every situation.

“Be assured that what we had been waiting for, God has granted us in the Electoral Act and we are set to cross the Jordan River into the land of promise. In the next few days, we will roll out our schedule and continue our march around the walls of Jericho.

“Soon the oppressive human-contrived walls will fall flat and we will enter together into the Akwa Ibom of our dreams rejoicing and singing and returning all praises and glory to the only God, “That Same God,‘’ who makes all things possible. For, it shall be said that our God has done this great thing for us all’