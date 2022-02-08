By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB,has shifted the commencement of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE registration ahead by one week.

The board,in a statement, Tuesday,by its Head of Media and Protocol,Dr Fabian Benjamin,said the registration will now start on February 19,instead of February 12 it had earlier fixed.

“The commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry(DE) Registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, 12th February, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, 19th February, 2022 and to end on Saturday, 26th March, 2022,”it announced in the statement.

According to JAMB,”The one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration. The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.”

“The Board wishes the general public to note that the Board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022.

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board,”the statement further read.