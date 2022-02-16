Targets 3m Nigerians in 8 States

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A nonprofit making and nongovernmental organization, TY Danjuma Foundation has disclosed awarding N150 million grants to fund 16 projects in the health and education sectors in 2022.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, CEO, TY Danjuma Foundation, Gima Forje, while addressing the media about 2022 activities.

Forge explained that promoting access to quality and affordable health care and improving the quality of education remain the Foundation’s thematic focus to change the narrative among Nigerians as far as their well-being is concerned.

According to her, the Foundation’s strategies for promoting quality health care include supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision; providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs); supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities; and providing resources to experienced organisation to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

She also made it known that the Foundation currently is investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improve quality of teaching at the universal basic education level.

The eight benefiting States include Taraba, Edo, Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, from projects funded by the Foundation in 2022.

According to her, the Foundation works with reputable not-for-profit partners to conceptualise life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across Nigeria.

In total, the Foundation is targeting over 3 million Nigerians with its 2022 health and education interventions.

Since inception in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded more than ₦4.7 billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that have touched over 10 million lives.

