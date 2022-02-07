•Lists 2021 achievements

By Peter Egwuatu & Nkiruka Nnorom

The Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, has revealed its plan to transform the capital market and make more impact on the economy through digital transformation.

The Exchange highlighted five major areas of significant strides in 2022 as follows: building on digital transformation, listings and de-listings, technology, partnerships, and sustainability.

Speaking at a virtual presentation tagged “Market Recap and 2022 outlook in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (RenCap), the Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, said: “Some of the ground breaking achievements for 2021 include: Customer Experience.

In line with the Exchange’s drive to develop and improve the digital experience for our stakeholders, NGX launched the maiden edition of the digital only version of the 2021 NGX annual Factbook (X-Factbook), and released an enhanced version of its X-Mobile App.”

On listings in equities, he said: “NGX listed Bricklinks Africa, NGX Group and Ronchess Global Resources Plc by introduction; while the fixed income market saw corporate bond issuances by BUA Cement Plc (N115 billion); CardinalStone (N5 billion); Nova Merchant Bank (N10 billion); Coronation Merchant Bank (N25 billion); etc.”

On Securities lending, he said the NGX grew the total value of securities borrowed/lent in 2021 to N513.10 million up from N95.18 million in 2020 and N340,000 in 2019.

On market making, he said, “we received approval on amendments to the NGX market making rules and relaunched the NGX market making program across the various listed asset classes.”

Popoola, further highlighted other key areas of achievement by the Exchange to include the completion of demutualisation process, following statutory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

According to him: “With demutualisation, the NSE transitioned into a non-operating holding company, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. (NGX Group) with three subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulatory company; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo), the real estate.