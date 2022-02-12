PHOTO CREDIT: The Cable

Geleta Ulfata from Ethiopia completed the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in a time of 2.11.58 to emerge winner of the 7th edition of the competition on Saturday.

Ulfata defeated others marathoners to win the 42km race and will walk away with the grand prize of $30,000.

David Barmasai from Kenya finsied second in 2.13.27, while compatriot Naibe Emmanuel came third in 2.14.42

In the female category, Dagne Siranesh Yirga of Ethiopia came first, fellow Ethiopian, Alemeneshi Hereha Guta came second while Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo finished third.

More details later…