…As Senator Nnamani narrates how Ugwuanyi brought him back to political limelight

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, on Thursday, continued its campaign ahead of the February 23, 2022 Local Government Elections in the state, as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led the PDP campaign train to Eke-Otu Market in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area and Eke Agbani Market in Nkanu West LGA to canvass votes for the Party.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, among others, made a brief stopover at Amodu Awkunanaw, in Nkanu West LGA, to inspect the erosion control project newly executed by his administration, for safety of motorists and other road users, before proceeding to Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs with the PDP train for the LG campaigns.

While at Eke-Otu Market, Gov. Ugwuanyi identified with the jubilant traders and their customers and passionately canvassed votes for Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of the PDP, urging them to come out en masse on February 23, 2022 to vote for the PDP (Umbrella).

The governor did the same at Eke Agbani Market and thereafter proceeded to Amagunze, the headquarters of Nkanu East LGA, for the Party’s LG campaign rally.

Received by the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District and former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Engr. Abel Uchenna Nwobodo, among other Party stakeholders, Gov. Ugwuanyi also urged the people of the area to vote massively for the PDP in the forthcoming LG elections by casting their votes where the logo of umbrella is in the ballot paper.

The governor assured the people that the Chairmanship candidate of the Party, Hon. Sydney Okey Udeh and his deputy, Hon. Ndubuisi Agbo, will serve them with the fear of God.

He thanked the people for accepting to support the PDP in the coming elections.

Earlier, Nkanu East stakeholders including two former Deputy Governors of the State, Hon. Sunday Onyechuchi and Bishop Ralph Nwoye, member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, the Council Chairman, Engr. Abel Uchenna Nwobodo, the State Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princes Peace Nnaji, and the Chairman of Nkanu East PDP, Hon. Emeka Nwatu, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his development strides, the peace he has brought to the state as well as his empowerment programmes that have benefited their people in so many ways.

They reassured the governor that they are solidly behind him and all his decisions in respect of 2023 general elections.

At Nkanu West LGA campaign, the campaign message was the same but the event took a different dimension as emotions ensued when Senator Nnamani recalled his ordeals after he left office as Governor of Enugu State 15 years ago and how Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is from another Senatorial District, brought him back to political limelight and ensured that he returned to the Senate.

“The mandate given to me is why I am here because many years ago I came to campaign here I did not know that it will take 15 years for me to be here again.

“The lesson is that ‘Nwanne di na mba’. Nobody knows where succour will come from. In the midst of dryness nobody knows where water will come from. In the midst of drought nobody knows when rain will come. When challenges become overwhelming nobody knows where help will come.

“For me if every door closed, you look for key, it is lost and also darkness is everywhere, nobody knows who will bring the light and find the key to open the door.

“It is Ifeanyi Nwa Ugwuanyi, Udulekenyi 1 of Orba (Governor) that brought the light, the key and opened the door.

“He (Ugwuanyi) is not from Nkanu, he is from Udenu. Nwanne Di na mba”, Senator Nnamani said in an emotion laden voice.

One of the highlights of the rally was the presentation of PDP flags to the Councillorship candidates of the party by the State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani.