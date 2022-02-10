By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA – Ministry of Women Affairs has proposed to spend the sum of N189 million on the purchase of grinding machines, popcorn machines and ice block machines in the 2022 budget.

The Ministry has also proposed to spend the sum of N236 million on the purchase of motor vehicles in the 2022 budget.

While the item has as its code, “23010105”, another item with code number “ERGP30172346” will see the ministry expending N34, 800, 000 on “developing/evolving of mechanism on counter-terrorism strategy to mitigate the effect on women, children and the vulnerable in the society.

While “Computer Software acquisition ” would gulp N435, 950, 000, Motor Vehicle Fuel Cost will take N10, 000, 004. The ministry will also expend about N54, 999, 996 on welfare packages. The ministry will, however, expend N156, 000, 000 on the purchase of vehicles for outreach (girl- child and women) in the rural areas.

It plans to expend N189, 050, 000 on the bulk purchase of grinding machines, popcorn machines and ice block machines.

On its part, the National Center for Women Development, NCWD, is to spend over N150 million on the renovation of its National center in the 2022 budget.

It will spend over N140 million on empowerment programs and provision of starter kits to women/youths in the North-East states on vocational skills.

Meanwhile, for people living with disabilities, especially for the blind and deaf, the ministry has in the 2022 budget targeted N20 million to equip them on skills acquisition in ICT.

The Ministry will, however, expend another N20 million on “Purchase of office furnitures and fittings”

It will spend over N1.320 million on refreshment and meals and N4,120 million on fuel plants.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed into law the 2022 budget totalling N17 trillion.

