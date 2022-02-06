By Gabriel Ewepu

THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, weekend, appraised the Buhari-led administration in agricultural sector development from 2015-2022.

This was contained in a statement with theme “The Buhari Administration and Agriculture: 2015-2022′ and signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, ahead of the African Union, AU, meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to examine the attainment of food security and nutrition in Africa.

According to him, it is an input by AFAN on Nigeria’s effort at food and nutrition security through resilience of Smallholder farmers.

He said: “The Buhari administration pledged to make Agriculture the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy especially due to the restlessness in the oil producing areas and the country’s over dependence on oil thereby abandoning Agriculture.

“As soon as the government was inaugurated work began in earnest to develop a policy to drive Agriculture which culminated in the launching of APP( Agriculture Promotion Policy) to replace ATA( Agricultural Transformation Agenda)the Agricultural policy of the previous administration.

“Upon the public launch of the APP, the CBN in support of the policy evolved the Anchor Borrower Programme, ABP, and several interventions.

“As a result of these interventions Agriculture soon occupied the front burner and National Agribusiness Investment Plan, NAIP, was evolved.

“The legislature passed so many bills to support Agricultural production, chief among these are the following: NASC Seed Act. 2019; PVP(Plant Variety Protection); ARCN Act; Resuscitation of NFRA, and several others.

“A new policy NATIP(National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy) will soon be launched to replace the APP which expired in 2020.”

He also maintained that, “The Nigerian farmers are poised to ensure food sufficiency in the country in spite of so many challenges ranging from insecurity,climate change and the presence inadequate technology.

“The farmers are showing a lot of resilience by working assiduously to produce what Nigerians and our neighbors eat sustainably despite the Covid-19 pandemic and various other challenges.

“Of course,there is a lot more work to do to attain food security in Nigeria but so far what has been achieved is quite remarkable and may be considered to be work in progress.”