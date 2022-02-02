By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE ward delegates’ congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was marred by violence in some parts of the state.

The party is electing three delegates from each of the 332 wards across the state, who will later elect a governorship candidate for the party on March 7.

One Toheeb Mutallib was confirmed killed at ward 14 Oke-Oba, Agberire, in Iwo Local Government Area, while another party member, identified as Aremu Olamide, was also killed in Ipetumodu, Ife-North Local Government Area.

Aremu’s alleged killers were also said to have been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Eye witnesses also disclosed that many party members sustained different categories of injuries, as thugs attempted to disrupt the exercise in many council areas, including Ede, Osogbo, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Iwo, among others.

A car was also set ablaze in Ipetumodu, following a clash between some political thugs in the town.

Police confirm deaths

The Osun State Police Command also confirmed that two persons were killed during the congress.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said: “One Toheeb Mutallib was killed at Agberire village in Iwo Local Government Area, after he was cut with a cutlass, while the other victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital and responding to treatment.

“One Aremu Olamide too was killed with gun in Ipetumodu, Ife-North Local Government Area, while the other victim was also taken to hospital and is being treated.”

However, Director Media and Publicity of the party, Oladele Oluwabamiji, said there was no parallel congress in any part of the state, adding that both sides participated in just one congress.

Oluwabamiji said: “We started the process together, the Congress Committee led by Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State met all the aspirants with party stakeholders and it was agreed that each aspirants should have observer/monitors in each of the ward across the state.

“We left the collation centre at WOCDIF for the respected wards. Those that are shouting that the congress was disrupted were only saying so after their expectation was not met.

“There are pockets of crisis here and there but the process was largely peaceful.”

