By Godwin Oritse

A security guard of APM Terminals Apapa, Lucky Edafe, has rescued two fishermen who were in danger of drowning as their boat capsized.

The boat, according to a social media post by APM Terminals Apapa, had capsized due to rough tide, “and the tide washed them to the Apapa berth where they hung unto the jetty fenders, calling for help”.

“Edafe sighted them and was able to rescue the fishermen with the help of their paddling stick,” APM Terminals said.

The company said Edafe displayed outstanding commitment to duties by his heroic act.

The post said further, “This week we are celebrating our security guard, Mr. Edafe Lucky, who displayed outstanding commitment to his duties in rescuing two fishermen who were in danger of drowning as their boat got capsized.

“The two fishermen were full of gratitude, and the Port Police Command – full of praises for the great feat at rescuing the fishermen. Mr. Edafe displayed an exceptional performance outside his core responsibilities and was granted a Spot Award!”