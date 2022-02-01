



Tanko Ribah College of Education and Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology have conducted their first combined matriculation ceremony in grand style at Ribah in Kebbi State, Nigeria where students from different states in Nigeria were present with different distinguished guest of honors as well.

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu the Special Guest of Honor commend the efforts of Sir Samaila Muhammed The Provost of the College with his active management to make sure that the day comes to reality where he delivered lecture on contemporary topic in field of Education and Technology.

Tanko Ribah College of Education, Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria and Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology Ribah Kebbi State, Nigeria were established in the Year 2020 which both were approved and registered by Federal Government of Nigeria under Act number 1 of CAMA 1990 which has amended, now on Act cap C20 Laws of Federation of Nigeria with approval of State Ministry of Higher Education of Kebbi State of Nigeria with reference DHE./PTI/020/17 and accredited by World Accreditation Commission, USA, both Colleges were properly accredited as an official member of worldwide constituent campuses of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA which is a world acclaimed distinguished innovative, autonomous recognized research university.