The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that 19 ships had arrived the Lagos Port Complex and were discharging petrol and other goods.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position,  said  the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish and petrol.

The authority said that 14 other ships were expected to arrive the port with items  from  Feb. 28 to March 12.

READ ALSO: 21 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

It listed the items as  bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas, base oil and containers.

It indicated that 6 others had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, jet fuel and bulk sugar. (NAN)

