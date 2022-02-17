17 dead, 14 burnt beyond recognition in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Scene of the accident.

No fewer than 17 persons were burnt to death on Friday in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a tanker at Ishara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State command, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He explained that the accident occurred around 5am, saying the number of people involved in the accident was yet to be ascertained.

He added that the accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving, which resulted in a head-on collision and, thereafter, a fire outbreak followed.

He stated that the command could not really ascertain which of the vehicles was at fault, adding that the bus was coming from Lagos, while the tanker was coming from Ibadan.

He said that the two vehicles involved are a Mazda bus marked ZT 28 KLD and a tanker, whose vehicle make was unknown.

The FRSC boss added that only one male, one female and one girl-child could be identified.

He noted that the vehicles were partially obstructing the service lane. The sector commander described the crash as an avoidable one.

He commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.

