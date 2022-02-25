President Volodymyr Zelensky

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers have been wounded.

Zelensky in a video message posted on his Facebook page also said other states were “afraid” to support Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

The Ukrainian government through the country’s Interior Ministry of Defense further announced on Thursday that all Ukrainian men ages 18 through 60 will be barred from leaving the country.

The message reads: “The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that due to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the departure of a certain category of citizens from Ukraine is temporarily restricted.

“In particular, male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

“Such a rule will apply for the period of martial law. We ask citizens to take this information into account.”

This follows the Ukrainian government’s decision to give firearms to any citizens who wants to fight Russian troops.

The Daily Wire reports that “Zelensky announced on Thursday morning that he would give weapons to anyone who wanted to defend the country from the full-scale Russian invasion that was launched during the early morning hours, which came at approximately the same time that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a “special military operation” was underway.”

Putin told Ukrainian soldiers to give up and go home while threatening the U.S. and NATO that if they intervene, “Russia will respond immediately, and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.”

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands,” Zelensky said in a statement.

