By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

In Kaduna State, 11 travellers have died in an accident at Mararaban Issah in the Iddah ward of the Kagarko Local Government Area.

The accident occurred on  Sunday when the bus they were travelling with, caught fire after hitting a construction vehicle parked by the roadside.

The travellers were from Edo State going to Zaria when the accident occurred. 

 A source said 9 of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition, while 2 others that were rushed to the hospital, also died.

Mr Nasara Rabo, Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area, said the incident was unfortunate and prayed for the dead. 

According to him, the bodies were deposited at the General Hospital Kagargo Mortuary.

“The bodies were burnt beyond recognition and they are deposited in the mortuary for administrative purpose pending when we find their families,” he said.

