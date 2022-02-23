By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, across the country will on Thursday (tomorrow) storm in Imo state, for their 67th National Executive Committee meeting to deliberate on Nigeria’s insecurity, economic issues other challenges facing the country.

The Imo State chairman of CAN, Divine Eches, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Wednesday adding that it would be the first of it in the state.

He said 105 CAN leaders are expected in the state for the meeting.

According to CAN, “Imo is hosting CAN for the first time, and this is very significant to us, especially as it is coming under my leadership, I have brought CAN to the limelight and I thank the executive governor for hosting us.

“We have 105 clerics who would be at a closed-door meeting with the leadership of CAN to deliberate on Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, spiritual wellbeing of the church, the political situation in the country and others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria