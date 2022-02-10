



The renewed clash between rival cult groups in some areas at Ilesa, Osun State, has reportedly left 10 people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that blood flowed as rival suspected cultists clashed at Brewery, Ifofin, Idasa and Irojo areas of the town on Monday and extended to Tuesday, leaving behind dead bodies.

Mr Busuyi Agunbiade, a resident of the area, told NAN that the clash started from Irojo, around 7p.m. before it spread to other communities where the cultists had strongholds.

“Some guys on motorcycle suddenly started shooting around Irojo inflicting injury on residents in the area, who scamper for safety.

“Then, in what looks like a revenge attack, another set confronted them and both groups engaged in shootout.

“Other cultists from other hideouts joined in the fracas thereby spreading the crisis to other parts of the town.

”About 10 people were killed in different areas of the town, majorly cult members,” he said.

Agunbiade said that shop owners quickly locked their shops, while residents also ran for safety, thereby deserting the major streets in the town.

NAN recalls that a man was killed by some people suspected to be cultists at Atakumosa East Local Government on Feb. 19 last during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

There have been pockets of cult attacks in the ancient town for some time now, and the situation has been a major source of concern for the residents.

Reacting to the suspected cultists clash that claimed lives, the Owa Obokun of Ijesa land, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, condemned cult group killing in Ijesaland.

Aromolaran described the recent killings as disturbing and unacceptable, and called on security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities.

He appealed to traditional rulers, chiefs and politicians to support law enforcement agencies’ efforts at restoring peace in the land.

Aromolaran also warned that behaviours that were inimical to the rich culture of his domain would not be condoned.

Osun Police Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirming the killings, however, said only five persons were killed in the cult war.

“More special police units have been deployed to the hotspots to curb breakdown of law and order,” she said.

Also contacted, state Spokesperson for Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Olabisi Atanda, said security operatives were on top of the situation and that peace had returned to the affected areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria