Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was in Chibok town following a recent attack on three communities of Kautikari, Korohuma and Pemi where some lives were lost and no fewer than 24 persons were abducted.

The governor met families of victims, including the 22 women and two men abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP during the separate attacks. Zulum invited relatives from the three affected communities made up of men and women and hosted them at the Government lodge in Chibok town.

“We are here in Chibok to commiserate with you, immediate families of our sisters and brothers abducted as well as four of our brothers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in these unfortunate incidents. We share your pains and we pray this act will not happen again,” Zulum said.

After meeting the families, the Governor interfaced with heads of security agencies and discussed ways to enhance security in the communities.

Zulum observed that four local government areas: Biu, Askira, Chibok and Damboa had been were facing serial attacks from Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in recent times, assuring that his administration would not relent in providing additional support to security operatives, to contain the challenges.

Briefing the governor, chairman of Chibok local council, Umar Ibrahim, said in addition to the 24 persons abducted, four persons were killed by the terrorists during separate attacks on three communities.

The Chairman disclosed that 110 buildings made up of 73 houses, 33 shops and four churches were burnt alongside eight vehicles and three tricycles.

