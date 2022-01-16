.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In his determination to transform Borno and make it a first-class State in Nigeria, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the weekend inaugurated Advisory Committee on Governance and Development which is to be chaired by Ambassador Usman Sarki.

Zulum while inaugurating the 11- member Committee at the Council Chambers, Government House, Maiduguri said, the choice and appointment of this high powered committee is to ensure the actualization of the 25 years Development Plan and 10-year Strategic Transformation framework of the state hitherto suffered devastation for over a decade by insurgents.

“Today is an event of a landmark in the annals of Borno state. When we launched the 25-year development plan and 10 years strategic transformation framework for our state.

“I promised that the state shall be a place where no one is left behind and where everyone should always call home.

“I expressed my commitment to restoring the former glory of Borno and the proud people by entrenching good governance and rule of law in the state.

“The objective of establishing the Advisory Committee is to create inclusiveness and opportunities of control over their affairs and destinies into the people’s hands.

“This vision and aspiration will be their life through the concerted efforts of all citizens, as well as other wishers from whom we expected maximum contribution of their work of experience and commitment,” Zulum stressed.

He said that this will make Borno among the best governing state in Nigeria, adding that, peace and security are critical to the development of any society.

“It is for this reason that we are innovating and looking for different options and strategies to enable us leverage on human and capital resources.

“This is to perform the tasks of governance effectively.

“We are desirous of making the state a destination for business, investments and other development partners.

“This will foster the ease of doing business and in accordance with the supremacy of the rule of law.

“Developing the capacity of the people become productive and adapt to better changes in economic technical arenas; is of immediate priority of my administration.” The Governor noted.

He further disclosed that the administration’s priorities of programmes include skills acquisition, gender youth empowerment and capacity building across various socioeconomic activities.

He further informed that these programmes will entail efficiency and productivity in a competitive world; where the knowledge economy has become the norm.

“The executive, legislature, local governments, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) should fully cooperate with the 11-member committee discharge its mandate.

“The committee’s terms of reference include: Advise the State Government on governance and development issues that will fast track the resilience and development of Borno.

“Explore the potentials of national and global opportunities including the organised private sector (OPS) that will support the implementation of the development plan.

“Advise government on how to strengthen institutions to improve efficiency and seek opportunities of climate action and environmental protection in the state.

“Furthermore, the committee will explore local and international opportunities to explore and attract investors to the state.

“The committee will also serve as a bridge between the State and other parts of the globe for investors and development support.

“On this note, Ambassador Usman Sarki, is the Committee Chairman, while Mohammad Bukar Badiya of the Office of the Secretary to State Government, SSG, will serve as the secretary.

Others are; Alh. Muhammad Mustapha Bintube, Hajja Kaka Suleiman Gumsuri, Alh. Musa Kida, Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, Joerg Kuehnel, Prof. Ali Mburza, Prof. Iqbal Asaria, Hon. Alh. Bukar Tijjani, Dr. Mairo Mandara as Members.

Responding, Ambassador Sarki thanked Government and the people of Borno state funding them worthy contribute their own task in the collective efforts to reposition it for the better.

“To achieve this, many important factors are required to be in place; One of these is the enhancement of the quality and capacity of the State’s Civil Service to formulate policies and implement programmes in accordance with your vision for the state.” He said.

According to him, the civil service is indispensable towards achieving the administration’s transformation agenda and therefore assured that the committee will provide the necessary advice towards enhancing the capacity of the civil service to become the vehicle to transform Borno.

“Without whose commitments, the implementation of programmes will not be possible,” he warned.

“We have the passion and drive to contribute to the success of your administration in accordance with the various experiences and knowledge that we have acquired over several decades in diverse fields of endeavour.

“Our task is to make the state competitive and attractive for businesses, trade and investors.

We will support Borno to become once again the agricultural hub of West Africa by virtue of our location and resources.”

