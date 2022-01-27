Zonjjy has just released a new visual titled ‘Trust Me’ to kick off the year 2022. This visual has gained over 300, 000 views on its second week of release.

The music video was first featured on America biggest hip-hop music websites ‘Allhiphop’ and ‘WorldstarHipHop’ to name a few.

Breaking into the UK music industry like never before popularly known as Zonjjy, singer-songwriter and rapper was born and brought up in Liverpool, United Kingdom with an African root.

Zonjjy was influenced by rough life and kushite music culture which coupled up with the black British African culture.

He said, “Life experiences and troubles with the law over the past many years led me to music and it has always been in my genes from early.

After releasing two solid mixtapes over the years titled ‘Land of Kush and Nightingale’ and ‘Desire and music’ which gained good streaming numbers on digital platforms, in clubs and also some radio spins on BBC radio Merseyside (UK).

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the year; He said: “I plan to influence and impact people with my music, the fans should also expect a new view of the name ‘Zonjjy’ and also more music this 2022 and onward.