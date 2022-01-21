By Steve Oko

Leaders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA in Abia State, have vowed that the party will take over the state come 2023 irrespective of the zoning permutations and agitations.

According to the leaders, Abia will become the second state in South East to have an APGA Governor after Anambra State.

They insisted that the fastest way for the South East geopolitical zone to restore its lost position in the Nigeria political equation is to adopt APGA as a regional party.

The APGA leaders comprising the party chairmen in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, members of the State Working Committee, SWC, and some other chieftains of the party, said they had put in place the necessary strategies to sweep the 2023 polls in Abia.

They accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP which has ruled the state for 20 years, and the main opposition All Progressive Congress, APC of “betraying the trust of Ndi Abia”.

” Abia is tired of those who have failed to keep their promises; the state is waiting to join the wave of transformation as witnessed in Anambra come 2023″, they declared.

The leaders who passed “vote of implicit confidence” on the Rev. Augustine Ehiemere-led SWC “particularly for restoring peace and fair play in the party”, expressed satisfaction with the rising popularity of the party.

They also pledged their support for the efforts of the SWC to enthrone internal democracy and provide equal play ground for all contestants in the forthcoming general election.

The leaders restated the position of the party that nobody had been anointed to fly the party’s flag in the governoship contest, avering that all aspirants will be given equal opportunity to contest.

They, however, insisted that “only credible and competent persons with proven integrity and capacity who emerged through transparent process that will be allowed to fly APGA’s ticket at any level of the election”.

According to the leaders, what matters most to APGA is the competence of its candidates and not zoning permutations.