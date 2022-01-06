… Says it would have provided escape route for culprits

….Commends safety of returnees during yuletide

By Chris Ochayi

The National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has commended the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for not mentioning the names of sponsors of unknown gunmen and insecurity in Imo State.

Chief Nwanyanwu, according to a statement issued by ZLP Media Office, Thursday in Abuja, applauded the governor for heeding to past advices including the one from the ZLP, that to do so will amount to opening the window of escape by the culprits.

Recall that the Governor had threatened to name the sponsors of insecurity at stakeholders’ meeting he convened Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital Tuesday, but failed to disclose the names.

Chief Nwanyanwu who was present at the stakeholders meeting noted that Imo State and its people are not ready for anybody who is involved in looting of State treasury and sponsoring insecurity in the state to escape. This escape they would have achieved through court processes.

READ ALSO: Imo getting better under Hope Uzodimma

According to him, “For those who are attacking the governor for not naming and shaming the culprits are the same people that are involved and are condemning the governor because the route of escape has been blocked.

“The governor who was equally advised to allow the police finish their investigation should encourage the police to charge such persons to court without recourse to anybody.

“The Imo State citizens are aware of those who looted their treasury. They also know the sponsors of terrorism in the state. The fact cannot change.”

Chief Nwanyanwu also thanked the governor for making Imo State conducive and safe for returnees who came home for Christmas and New Year vacation.

It was this strategic effort of the governor, government and security agencies that citizens who returned from outside the state were able to enjoy the vacation without incidences of harassments, kidnappings and killings.

He enjoined the people of the state to support their government so that the money used in fighting insecurity in the state could be used to provide infrastructure, health, education and empowerment of young people in the state.