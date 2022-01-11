Abuja—The All Progressives Congress, APC, said yesterday that the killings in Zamfara State would not go unpunished.

Their reaction came against the backdrop of killings of dozens of people, mainly women and children by bandits escaping military onslaught on Zamfara forests.

The actual figure of people killed in the attack is currently enmeshed in controversies, as the state government claimed about 58 persons were killed, while surviving locals said almost 200 persons died in the attack on communities located in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas, LGAs of the state last week

Reacting to the killings in a statement yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said the designation of the gunmen as terrorists would make security agencies deal with them.

He noted that the terrorists were fleeing their enclaves because of operations undertaken by the security agencies.

Akpanudoedehe said: “Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country.

“The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni expresses heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones and commiserates with the government and people of Zamfara State.

“The killings in Zamfara State and elsewhere will not go unpunished. We commend and urge support for the military and other security services whose concerted onslaught on the camps of the criminals is ensuring the rescue of kidnapped citizens and neutralising the criminal elements.”

“Already, the terrorists (formerly bandits) are now fleeing as troops clearance operations have forced their dislodgement from their enclaves. We urge Nigerians to watch out and report any suspicious movement.”

Vanguard News Nigeria