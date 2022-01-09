By Dayo Johnson

Following the return of men of the Nigerian Army to prisons across Ondo state, governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the army authorities have allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

Governor Akeredolu had deployed the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun to the prisons following their withdrawal by the army authorities.

Reasons for their withdrawal remained unknown.

Recall that they have equally withdrew their men from all the check points across the state.

Akeredolu had raised alarm after their withdrawal from the prisons last week lamenting that their action would induce jailbreaks.

He wondered why soldiers would be withdrawn from prisons, which belongs to the Federal government.

However, a statement issued weekend by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde said that governor Akeredolu ” has received notice of the return of the officers of the Nigerian Army to Correctional Centers in the state.

The statement said ” Governor Akeredolu, who described the return as a welcome development, said the Nigerian Army has allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

“The Governor noted that the initial withdrawal of the officers from the correctional centers was an aberration and an undue security risk.

“We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centers as concerting. The security of lives and property of our people remain an onerous task that must be carried out without hesitation or sentiment.

“A federal facility like the correctional center should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development.

He added that ” Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional centers belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy. We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises.”