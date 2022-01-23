…military has take over Akaeze for peace to reign – Community member

By Peter Okutu

THERE are reports of an uprising in Akaeze Community of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State led by enraged youths in the area.

This is because of the alleged murder of one Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim on 18th January, 2022.

The youths alleged that the victim, who allegedly stole bamboo from the community was arrested and killed by a team of Ebubeagu operatives in Ivo LGA.

In a video clip that went viral last week, the victim was tied and kept close to a security van while Ebubeagu operatives was seen beating the victim as one of them used an axe to pierce him (Anyim) on the side.

Unhappy with the development, the Youths went gaga on Sunday, took to the streets to protest the murder of their colleague and started destroying properties worth millions of naira in the community.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the filling station of the Chairman of Ivo LGA, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu was torched, among other properties.

A source from the Community stated that “There’s uprising in Akaeze. Youths attack Ebubeagu and everyone implicated in the recent gruesome murder of someone in Akaeze. Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim was murdered yesterday 18/01/2022 by the members of Ebubeagu security outfit in Akeze ivo LGA, Ebonyi state.

“Ebubeagu operatives killed a youth in the area. The Akaeze youths after their meeting went peacefully to the Chairman of Ivo to ask him to assist them in producing the killer of the victim.

“The practice by the youth is a normal thing but the Chairman escalated the incident, which led to the youths taking laws into their hands. As it stands now, the military has taken over the community in order to maintain law and order.”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah promised to call the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ivo LGA and get back to Vanguard concerning the matter.