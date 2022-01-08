By Moses Nosike

Hon. Oluwagbenga Tambi, a PDP member from Agboyi Ketu is calling on youths to embrace peace as the general elections in 2023 is just around the corner.

In his new year message to the teeming youths, Hon. Oluwagbenga Tambi advised them to aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow by joining politics and not allow the old generation of politicians to use them for their selfish interest.

He also encouraged them to cultivate the habits of friendship among themselves and render services to humanity, while he emphasises on the youths to form a bloc politically to wrestle power from the older generation because in his words, power is not given on a platter of gold rather you fight for it in a democratic and peaceful ways.

Finally, he implores the youths to go and register and get their PVC because power is in their hands.