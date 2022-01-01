By Musa Na Allah

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has been applauded for his job in strengthening peace and unity in the country.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal gave the commendation on a New Year eve while receiving the main report of the stakeholders committee on security set up by the state government led by the Sultan.

The Governor urged the Sultan not to be distracted or discouraged by detractors and encouraged him to continue with what he has been doing.

Thanking the Sultan for accepting to serve as the chairman of the committee and also for his support and cooperation to his administration, Tambuwal said his choice as the chairman was predicated on many reasons including his current monarchical role as a spiritual and temporal leader who is also a former military officer that served in many capacities covering security matters.

He appealed to citizens in the state to engage in constructive criticism especially on issues of security.

Tambuwal commended the leaders and people in the state for setting aside their political differences and converging August last year to attend the stakeholders security meeting held at Kasarawa Conference Center.

Giving kudos to the security agencies in the state for their synergy and urging them not to relent as the security improves, the governor assured that his administration will implement the Sultan Committee report fully.