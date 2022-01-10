Chief Rahman Owokoniran the South-West General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the 20 local government party chairmen inaugurated in Lagos State on Saturday, urging them to regard the grassroots Lagosians as their primary constituents.

Owokoniran told them, in his congratulatory message, that it was important for the chairmen to be people-focused — which is the bedrock of PDP’s policies.

The local government chairmen were sworn in on Saturday by the Julius Akinsola-led caretaker committee of the party in Lagos State.

The officers emerged at the party’s local government congress held last year.

In his message to the officers he referred to as “the heart of the party’s welfare people-oriented mandate”, Owokoniran said: “I am certain that your tenures will foster a healthy and closer relationship within the party.

“I urge you to work closer with members of your constituency in order to achieve a consensus victory come 2023.

“We have a lot of work to do and the time is now to build good relationships and earn the trust of the people.

“It is no news that APC has failed our nation beyond all reasoning and the peoples’ only hope is now on PDP to deliver our nation.

“Hence, the onus is on our great party to save our nation from further decay. We have no time on our side.

“So we, as a party, must roll up our sleeves and get down to work.

“And you at the grassroots level are the heart of the party’s welfare people-oriented mandate and, therefore, have a vital role to play in this rescue mission.

“In 2023, you have a key role to play in delivering the mandate of the people to take Lagos out of the squalor that APC has inflicted on Lagos State and the entire country.

“I have confidence in the leadership of the great party. We have worked very hard to sort out our differences, remain together in peace and harmony to maintain our commitments to the common goal of our party.

“Congratulations, once more,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria