Mrs Sanwo Olu and Ogunsan

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the wife of Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who clocks 55 today, the Chairman of Executive Group, Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and Board of Trustee Member, Caleb University, Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the Firstlady, describing her lifestyle as ‘extraordinary’.

In a recent goodwill message signed by Ogunsan and made available to newsmen, Ogunsan explained that the birthday celebrant has contributed a lot in public service and in other ramifications.

“I must confess that I am super-elated to pen down this congratulatory message to a woman I adore, revere and respect so much.

“When you talk of Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, you not only talk of the charismatic wife of the governor of Lagos State but a woman of substance who commands so much respect amidst the comity of first ladies everywhere.

“Born on January 8, 1967 to the family of Paulinus Olusegun Carrena of Popoaguda, Brazilian descendant area of Lagos Island, she is a wife, a mother and a role mother for women all over the world.

“Upon her graduation from the University of Lagos, as a medical doctor, here is a an exemplary woman for leadership who has worked for the Lagos State Government for 25 years, rising through the ranks of medicine to become the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer at Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre in Yaba, before being transferred to the General Hospital in Somolu.

“The trajectory of Dr Ibijoke is that of a highly intelligent and thoroughbred medical practitioner who combines expertise with professionalism in the discharge of her duties. In all her dealings, she appears totally sold out to the axiom that service to humanity is the best work of life.

“A woman who has demystified the office of the first lady such that her humility speaks volume. She practically goes on her two kneels while greeting you, regardless of your age or social class, and you start wondering what manner of Firstlady is this.

“I must not fail to mention that her supportive role in the administration of Lagos State, through her amiable husband, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cannot be over-emphasised. Suffice to say that Lagos State could not have had a better Firstlady. Thank you for all you do ma and here is wishing you a colourful birthday sealed with God’s abundant blessings, prosperity and longevity,” said Ogunsan.