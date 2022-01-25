Young lawyers mentoring club holds anniversary January 29

The Young Lawyers Mentoring Club (YLMC) third anniversary Conference holds on Saturday 29th January 2021.

Themed “Take the Lead”, the founder, Mrs Lara Garuba in a statement said ‘It is time for young lawyers to truly take the lead in politics, corporate, legal, entertainment, sports, AI, technology etc without fear.’

The club which grew from 8 members to over 800 globally have just one assignment, to create an enabling environment for young lawyers to succeed and take leadership position so they can add value globally.

Speakers at the virtual conference include Dele Adesina, SAN, Nneoma Enyia, Dispute Resolution Practitioner, Itzik Amiel, best selling author, from Netherlands.

Others are Bode Olanipekun, Managing Partner at Wole Olanipekun & Co, Chinyere Okorocha, Partner & Head of Sectors at Jackson, Etti & Edu, Emmanuel Oluwafemi Olowononi, Principal Counsel at Elim Legal Consult & Lecturer, Nigerian Law School and Lara Garuba, Founder, YLMC