Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Osun state has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo not to interfere in the All Progressives Congress, APC, internal affairs.

2,517 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 26 local governments of the State had challenged the Ward Congress of the party, held on July 31, 2021.

The suit has as respondents, the APC, Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the Ward Congress Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman of Ward Congress Appeal Committee in the state, Amb. Obed Wadzani, the state chapter of the party and Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the court proceeding on Wednesday, Counsel to INEC, Muideen Adeoye, lack jurisdiction over the matter, hence, should discontinue with the suit

“The Court would not be able to do what the Law has outrightly forbidden it from doing, hence his Lordship should reject the claims of the applicants.

“Where the Court lacks power to pronounce on the principal relief, it can not proceed to the auxiliary relief”, Adeoye argued.

Counsel to the aggrieved factional APC members, Mr Adesina Mohammud, SAN urged the court to dismiss the counter affidavit filed against the preliminary objection, pleading the court to discountenance the submission of INEC and proceed to the substantive matter.

Mr Mohammud posited that the court had the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and should so hold.

Vanguard News Nigeria