Benue’s newly appointed Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Michael Inalegwu receiving his appointment letter from the SSG Prof. Anthony Ijohor

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Secretary to the Benue State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor has expressed confidence in the ability of the newly appointed eight Commissioners and five Special Advisers to Governor Samuel Ortom to deliver in their responsibilities stressing that they cannot afford to fail Benue people.

Prof. Ijohor who stated this in Makurdi at the end of a one orientation programme for the appointees and presentation of appointment letters to the 13 of them expressed delight in the capability and competence of the appointees.

The SSG explained that the one day programme which was jointly held by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse and himself at the directive of Governor Samuel Ortom had placed the appointees in a good stead to deliver in their responsibilities without any form of hinderances.

He said, “we briefed them about the direction of the government, what is expected of them and above all, what the State Executive Council, EXCO, procedure is all about as well as what the government expects of them as far as the Council is concerned.

“At the end of the one day exercise, we had some very useful interaction and discussions. We looked at all issues, asked questions for clarifications and we hope that from time to time we will continue to meet at this level so that they would be better equipped to handle the assignments that have been given to them by the government because they cannot afford to fail Benue people and Governor Ortom.”

On the feedback he received from the appointees during the orientation programme, Prof. Ijohor said, “the fact is that if you look at the pedigree of the appointees, their qualifications as well as my interaction with them, I realized honestly that the Governor made very good choices, by appointing these set of people.

“I can attest to the fact that the Governor has assembled very competent people and they will competently handle the portfolio given to them. We expect the best from them and from my interaction with them I sincerely believe that we will not be disappointed.”

Those appointed as Commissioners were Engineer Jude Uungwa who is in charge of the Works and Transport Ministry, Mr. Williams Agbatar, Industry and Cooperative, Mr. Michael Inalegwu, Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Kester Kyenge, Agriculture and Natural Resources as well as Agber Aernan, for Trade and Investment.

Others include Dr. Jane Aja for Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo for Education, and Mr. Teryima Nguher who took over as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

As for the new Special Advisers, Mr. Michael Adyo is in charge of Primary Education, Richard Ujege, Water Resources and Environment, Ade-Nguhar Aondoaver, Works and Transport, Joshua Ogbole, Revenue and Taxation, and Otokpa Otse, Secondary and Tertiary Education.

