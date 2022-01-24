Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday disclosed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s complaints of attempted smear campaign are a case of a self-inflicted problem.

The State Government had alerted the public on Sunday of the plot to begin a smear campaign against the Governor and Government of the State, calling on the public to disregard such campaign.

READ ALSO:2023: Former MD FSB Intl Bank PLC, Hayatudeen revalidates PDP membership in Borno, becomes leader

A statement issued by the factional Publicity Secretary, Comrade Biodun Agboola, on Monday, said Governor Oyetola is accusing others of the attitude he displayed against his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Agboola said: Oyetola’s administration should rather check itself properly, it is being chased by its own shadow. The karma of what he did to his predecessor must be fast catching up with them.

“The Governor is crying wolf where there is none in his allegation that a smear campaign was being plotted against him and his government.

“Virtually, every programme that earned our party accolades and made it an unbeatable one has been denigrated and diminished by the Governor. He has watched with pleasure how known members of his cabinet have used the social and mainstream media to cause disaffection among party members.

It is amazing that a Governor who has spent the last three years maligning and setting up groups to blackmail his predecessor has raised alarm over the smear campaign.

“How then can such a Governor come out now to allege any plot against his administration?

“When throwing stones, you should be mindful of where they land. You have set the group to malign Aregbesola. But now that it is clear that you sat overall affairs concerning loans and funds allocation, the ball is in the Governor’s court to tell Osun people which loans were taken and how they were spent.

“Accountability and transparency in governance is not the same thing as smear campaigns. It is clear that the people of Osun are asking questions over issues bordering on finance and what the Governor has done with what he inherited. It is the duty of the governor to answer them and not whip up undue sentiments to muddle up the water.”