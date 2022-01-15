Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been described as an ingrate committed to destabilising the platform that projected him to the limelight.

This was disclosed by Prince Gboyega Famodun, Chairman-elect of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state on Saturday.

Ogbeni Aregbesola had during a gathering in Ilesa on Friday declared that the party is divided in the state and he is with the Rasaq Salinsile-led faction and backed The Osun Progressives, TOP, a caucus within the APC in the state.

Famodun while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, berated the Minister, saying his conduct is far below societal expectation, considering his position in the country.

He urged Aregbesola to expunge the thought and notion of being the Alpha and Omega of Osun State progressive politics, reminding him that he is only grandstanding in the glory of the past.

In the Osun State APC State Chairman’s words: “Osun APC is too strong for Aregbesola to break. “Aregbesola’s recent statement in Ilesa reduces his status as a former governor and as a serving minister of a party, he claimed to belong.

“Aregbesola is an arrogant, selfish, self-centered, reckless, wicked, and inconsiderate politician who wants the whole world to be his possession.

“It is not an overstatement to categorise Aregbesola as someone who prefers to rule in hell than to serve in paradise.

“Aregbesola should be told that there are no amount of intrigues by him that is capable of bungling the second term ambition of Governor Oyetola as it has divine guidance and pathfinder which makes him(the governor) unstoppable by any mortal”, Famodun cautioned.