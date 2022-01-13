Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Thursday, expressed displeasure over continued detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic prison, saying the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari is keeping Igboho in prison and not the Benin Republic Government.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos in commemoration of his 4th anniversary as the 15th Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Adams said that a reasonable government will not subject Sunday Igboho to such treatment but rather listen to the grievances.

His words: “What happened to Sunday Igboho is something that a reasonable government should not do. When he clamoured for Yoruba nation, he did not wage war, he did not carry gun, he engage in peaceful agitation.

“The Nigeria government sent security agents to his house and killed two people of which their dead bodies are yet to be released up till today.

“When Sunday also ran for his dear life, he was arrested in Benin Republic and sent to prison without trial. Our findings showed that the Nigeria government is intimidating Benin Republic to put him in prison without trial.

“I was put imprisoned by the Obasanjo administration for 14 months for the sin I didn’t committed. I, hereby, appeal to President Buhari to release Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu because they are both agitating for the freedom and development of their region.”

On the several attempts made to secure Igboho’s freedom, the Yoruba leader said: “I got in touch with Yoruba kings in Benin Republic, they held a meeting and reached out to the Benin Republic Government and it was made known that Igboho did not commit any crime, they also wrote to the presidency, parliament and judiciary arm of government. Up till now, they are not relenting.

“I am appealing to Buhari to help us set Sunday Igboho free because he is the one that locked him up not Benin Republic. Benin Republic is like a child to Nigeria and whatever the Nigeria government tells them is what they will do.”

Speaking on some of his plan for the south west region, Adams promised to ensure realization of the Aareonakakanfo Institute of Culture and Tradition.

He said: “The idea is to build a monument of global standard that will take care of Yoruba artefacts, artistry and creative works; a Yoruba language school that will cater to the needs of the deficit in the Yoruba language.

“In the coming years, I will also use the office of the Aareonakakanfo to build the South-West Agriculture Village that will also help in building the Region’s agric economy where food will be in surplus.

“In no long distant time, my office will create the Southwest Farmers Development/Growth Initiative, an initiative that will take care of South-West farmers’ worries. We will be giving out loans to farmers across the region.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is also in my plan to build a Theatre Village where our focus will be to train new artistes and encourage the use of pure and undiluted Yoruba language.”

